Runaway Muni bus crashes in Daly City, 1 injured

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

DALY CITY – One person was injured after a Muni bus crashed in Daly City Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, a 14 Mission bus crashed near the intersection of Mission and Flournoy streets. A Muni spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that the cause of the crash was due to a runaway coach.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

No other vehicles were struck in the collision. 

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:12 PM PST

