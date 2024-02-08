Runaway Muni bus crashes in Daly City, 1 injured
DALY CITY – One person was injured after a Muni bus crashed in Daly City Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, a 14 Mission bus crashed near the intersection of Mission and Flournoy streets. A Muni spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that the cause of the crash was due to a runaway coach.
One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
No other vehicles were struck in the collision.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
