Runaway Muni bus crashes in Daly City, 1 injured

DALY CITY – One person was injured after a Muni bus crashed in Daly City Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, a 14 Mission bus crashed near the intersection of Mission and Flournoy streets. A Muni spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that the cause of the crash was due to a runaway coach.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

SF Muni runaway bus accident KPIX

No other vehicles were struck in the collision.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.