Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe in Emeryville closes abruptly after two decades

EMERYVILLE – A two-decade-old destination diner in Emeryville known for its comfort food closed permanently Monday, according to the cafe's Facebook page.

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe at 4081 Hollis St. closed with a note saying it's time to "pass the torch."

In 2002, Rudy's took over the spot where Eugene's Ranch House was located for 40 years. Rudy's strived to create the same atmosphere that Eugene's did, according to a post to the cafe's website Tuesday. The retro diner, named after a song by the legendary British punk band the Clash, was part owned by Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt.

Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe closes in Emeryville. CBS

"The slogan 'The Best People on Earth Walk Through These Doors' was written on both of our front doors for a combined 60 plus years, this must say something about the community that we will always love," the post said.

"We are grateful and appreciative to our talented staff for their tireless efforts and creative contributions over the years," the post said. "You are Rudy. You made what it was: a continuous award winning diner where everyone that 'Walked Among Us' were always welcomed."

The post thanked the cafe's customers for their patronage and support.

"We will miss serving your preferred Brew For Breakfast and Late Night Munchies," it said.

Rudy's closed its location in Uptown Oakland in 2019.

An email requesting a comment from someone at the cafe was not returned by late Tuesday morning.