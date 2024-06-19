Cal Fire crews fully contain vegetation fire in southern Santa Clara County

Crews have full containment on a vegetation fire in the unincorporated area of San Martin in Santa Clara County, Cal Fire said Wednesday morning.

In a statement on social media around 7:25 a.m., Cal Fire said firefighters have 100% containment on the blaze in the area of Rucker and Guibal avenues. The Rucker Fire reportedly burned 1.74 acres.

Cal Fire officials earlier said a firefighter suffered a minor injury in the fire and was sent to a hospital, but has been released.

The blaze started around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday just after crews extinguished another vegetation fire near the 13500 block of Murphy Avenue, also in San Martin, according to Cal Fire.