California health officials report season's 1st flu and RSV death in child under 5

SACRAMENTO – California health officials reported the season's first death from flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in a child under 5 years of age Monday, as the nation sees a surge in respiratory viruses heading into winter.

The state's Department of Public Health confirmed the child's death in a statement Monday afternoon but did not give information about where the death occurred, citing patient confidentiality.

"Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," state Public Health Director Dr. Tomás Aragón said in a statement. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants."

Health officials said the RSV season began earlier than usual, with activity increasing last month. Along with RSV, overall influenza and COVID-19 activity are also on the increase.

With the rise in respiratory illnesses, health officials reminded Californians of multiple tips to protect from severe illness and hospitalization.

"We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19. It's also important to follow basic prevention tips like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of germs," Aragon went on to say.

RSV is a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms and nearly all U.S. children catch an RSV infection by age 2. Infected individuals are usually contagious for three to eight days, with babies and people with weakened immune systems being able to spread the virus for up to four weeks.

In children under 5, RSV leads to approximately 2.1 million outpatient visits, about 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

While there are several vaccine candidates in testing, there is no vaccine available for RSV.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, seasonal patterns for RSV in the United States were consistent. It is unclear when previous seasonal patterns of the virus would return, according to a CDC statement.