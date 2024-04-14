Rosario and Pinto homer off Snell, Rays beat Giants

ST. PETERSBURG -- Blake Snell had a rough return to Tropicana Field with the San Francisco Giants.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed seven runs over four innings on Sunday in a 9-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, including a pair of home runs.

Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer in a three-run first and light-hitting catcher René Pinto connected on a three-run drive in the fourth. Pinto had two hits and nine strikeouts in his previous 13 at-bats.

Snell gave up six hits, two walks and struck out four. He threw 48 of 78 pitches for strikes.

Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell waits for a new ball after giving up a three-run homer to Rays' Rene Pinto April 14, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Mike Carlson / AP

"I got to get better. I just go to locate pitches better," Snell said. "I get mad when I don't do good. Bad location. I'll get better results, but until then nothing's going change until I start commanding."

The seven earned runs tied Snell's career high. Only one San Francisco starter, Alex Cobb on May 28 at Milwaukee, gave up seven earned runs last season.

"I think the guys had patience today," Rosario said through a translator. "I think they had the plan and I think we executed it right, and did what we wanted to do."

Snell, a 31-year-old left-hander, signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, made it to the major leagues in 2016 and was traded to San Diego after the 2020 season. He won his first Cy Young with the Rays in 2018, when he went 21-5, and made a pair of 2020 World Series starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"No emotions," Snell said. "I already went through that."

He became a free agent last fall and signed a $62 million, two-year contract with the Giants, a deal that allows him to opt out after this season. Snell made his Giants debut last Monday and allowed three runs over three innings in an 8-1 loss to Washington.

"He'll give up some walks and get nicked up a little bit but it's rare that you see him get hit like that and I think that's just more kind of still feeling his way," Giants manager Bob Melvin said.

Snell faced the Rays once previously as an opponent, allowing two hits and striking out 12 over six scoreless innings last June 17.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Highly-regarded infield prospect Junior Caminero returned to the Triple-A Durham lineup and went 2 for 6 with a three-run homer and with five RBIs after missing two weeks with a strained left quadriceps.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1) is scheduled to start Monday night at Miami.