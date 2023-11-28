Rosalynn Carter honored in service attended by Jimmy Carter

Humanitarian and former first lady Rosalynn Carter is being honored Tuesday at a tribute service in Georgia that her husband former President Jimmy Carter is attending, along with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and all the living former first ladies.

Rosalynn Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96. Jimmy Carter, her husband of 77 years who turned 99 last month, was by her side in her final moments, her son said last week.

Jimmy Carter is in attendance at Tuesday's service, even though his own health has been precarious and he entered hospice care in February. His son told The Washington Post last week that he had to have a new suit made since none of his suits fit him due to his declining health.

The couple have four children and 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers, the Carter Center said.

Gests arrive before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Brynn Anderson / Getty Images

Various family members are expected to play key roles in Tuesday's service, and the service will also feature some of her favorite music performed by artists she loved, including pianist David Osborne, ASO Chamber Chorus and family friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Mr. Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama arrived at Glenn Memorial Church. They were greeted by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

All living former first ladies — Clinton, Obama, Laura Bush and Melania Trump — are attending Tuesday's service, as is former President Bill Clinton.

There will be a funeral procession Wednesday to Maranatha Baptist Church, where a funeral service will take place for friends and family. Her casket will then be transferred to a hearse that will then head to the Carter family residence for private interment.

Rosalynn Carter lay in repose on Monday at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where members of the public were invited to pay their respects. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, which both Jimmy and Rosalynn attended.