Watch CBS News
Crime

Roof repair scam targets elderly Bay Area homeowners

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/13/23
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/13/23 11:37

Authorities are warning homeowners of a roof inspection scam that has recently victimized elderly residents around the Bay Area.

The scammers are driving around in vehicles with fake roofing service decals, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe.

The suspects offer free roof inspections or inexpensive repairs, but then intentionally damage homes and demand payment for repairs, Wagstaffe said.

The scam has been reported in San Mateo, Belmont, Palo Alto, Albany and San Francisco.

Before agreeing to or paying for repairs, consumers can check to see if the contractor has a valid license at www.cslb.ca.gov.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police. 

First published on October 13, 2023 / 7:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.