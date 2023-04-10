2 accused of robbing man of $45K Rolex watch outside San Pablo jewelry store

SAN PABLO – San Pablo police arrested two men last week whom they believe used an AR-15 style pistol to rob a man of a $45,000 watch outside a jewelry store last month.

Police responded at 4:19 p.m. March 3 to reports of an armed robbery of a customer in front of the H Bee Jewelry store in San Pablo Towne Center in San Pablo. The suspects fled before police arrived.

Investigators looked at surveillance footage which said it showed 19-year-old Timothy Harvey of Vallejo, and San Francisco resident Christopher Salmeron, 26, committing the robbery.

Investigators said the victim was inside the store with a Rolex watch valued at $45,000. Salmeron was also allegedly inside the store and observed the victim wearing the Rolex.

Salmeron contacted Harvey and planned the armed robbery as the victim left the store.

Harvey arrived at the store with an unknown associate to confront the victim outside with an AR-15 style pistol. The suspects took the Rolex from the victim and fled.

San Pablo police detectives conducted weeks of surveillance to identify and locate Harvey and Salmeron. On April 5, detectives with the assistance of the Contra Costa Safe Streets Task Force served search warrants at Harvey's residence located in Rockwood Court, Vallejo, and Salmeron's residence located in the 600 block of China Basin Street, San Francisco.

Police arrested Harvey at his home and found an AR-15 style pistol in his possession.

Salmeron was arrested at his home wearing the victim's Rolex and also in possession of a Glock-23 firearm. Both suspects were booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

Police returned the Rolex to the victim. Anyone with information can contact the San Pablo police investigations unit at (510) 215-3150.