Crime

Rohnert Park public safety officer hurt in collision

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – A Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer crashed his patrol vehicle into a SUV Thursday evening, and had to go to the hospital for his resulting injuries.

The collision was reported around 7:30 p.m. at Country Club Drive and Eleanor Avenue, a four-way intersection with stop signs in each direction.

Public safety officials said the officer was heading north on Country Club Drive and a Lexus SUV was traveling south and they collided in the intersection. The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and was released later Thursday. The Lexus driver was not injured in the collision.

The Department of Public Safety did not release any other details about the crash, which is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol's Santa Rosa-area office.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 10:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

