Rohnert Park police arrest street racer after alleged DUI crash

Police in Rohnert Park on Wednesday night arrested a suspected street racer who allegedly tested to be at nearly twice the legal limit for blood alcohol following a crash, authorities said.

Rohnert Park DUI crash Rohnert Park Police

According to a Facebook post by the city of Rohnert Park Police and Fire account, officers from the Public Safety Graveyard Team arrested a suspect identified as 22-year-old Jaydon Soldavini following a vehicle collision he was in "after street racing and burning out."

While there were no injuries in the crash, the collision did cause property damage. Photos included in the post showed a red two-door Lexus that had come to a stop on the front yard of a home.

Officers tested Soldavini and discovered he was driving well over the legal alcohol limit with a .15% BAC. He was arrested on DUI charges and booked in Sonoma County Jail. His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.