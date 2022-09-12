Rohnert Park man arrested after crashing into fence at SMART train station parking lot
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Officers arrested a 31-year-old Rohnert Park man on suspicion of impaired driving early Monday after he crashed into a fence at the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit parking lot in Petaluma, police said.
The collision was reported about 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington and Copeland streets, according to Petaluma police.
A test showed the driver's blood alcohol content was allegedly more than three times the legal limit, police said.
The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
