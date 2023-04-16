Rohnert Park fire crews rescue pug who got stuck on rooftop

ROHNERT PARK -- Fire crews in Rohnert Park were able to rescue a pug this past week who somehow managed to get stuck on a the roof of a home, authorities said.

"No creature is too great or too small for our first responder teams," read the post on the City of Rohnert Park Fire & Police Facebook page Saturday morning.

While it did not include specifics about the incident, it noted that fire crews from Rohnert Park DPS responded to a call to rescue a little pug that had gotten on a roof this past week. The post featured a photo of the rescue in progress.

Pug rescued from Rohnert Park roof. Rohnert Park DPS

Authorities did not provide any details on exactly how the pug got stuck on the rooftop.

"Naturally, this little furry friend was reunited with its owner, and everyone was safe and sound," the post read.

To report lost or stray animals needing rescue, you may call Rohnert Park Animal Shelter at 707-584-1582 or reach Rohnert Park DPS at the non-emergency line at 707-584-2600.