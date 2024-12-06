Rohnert Park authorities seek bank robbery suspect
Authorities are seeking a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rohnert Park on Thursday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.
The robbery was reported at 11:31 a.m. at a bank in the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway, where the suspect entered, told a bank teller that he had a firearm and threatened to shoot the teller unless he received cash, public safety officials said.
No firearm was seen by bank employees but the suspect got about $13,000 before fleeing from the bank on foot,
The Department of Public Safety has released a photo of the suspect and asks anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts to contact Detective K. Escher at (707) 588-3542 and refer to case #24-3692.