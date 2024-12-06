Watch CBS News
Crime

Rohnert Park authorities seek bank robbery suspect

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 12/6/24
PIX Now afternoon edition 12/6/24 08:57

Authorities are seeking a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rohnert Park on Thursday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The robbery was reported at 11:31 a.m. at a bank in the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway, where the suspect entered, told a bank teller that he had a firearm and threatened to shoot the teller unless he received cash, public safety officials said.  

Rohnert Park bank robbery suspect
Rohnert Park bank robbery suspect. Rohnert Park Public Safety

No firearm was seen by bank employees but the suspect got about $13,000 before fleeing from the bank on foot,

The Department of Public Safety has released a photo of the suspect and asks anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts to contact Detective K. Escher at (707) 588-3542 and refer to case #24-3692.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.