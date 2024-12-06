Rohnert Park authorities seek bank robbery suspect

Authorities are seeking a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Rohnert Park on Thursday, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The robbery was reported at 11:31 a.m. at a bank in the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway, where the suspect entered, told a bank teller that he had a firearm and threatened to shoot the teller unless he received cash, public safety officials said.

Rohnert Park bank robbery suspect. Rohnert Park Public Safety

No firearm was seen by bank employees but the suspect got about $13,000 before fleeing from the bank on foot,

The Department of Public Safety has released a photo of the suspect and asks anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts to contact Detective K. Escher at (707) 588-3542 and refer to case #24-3692.