3 sought in attempted catalytic converter theft in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK – Amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts, authorities in Rohnert Park said they are searching for three suspects following an attempted theft Wednesday morning.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, around 8:45 a.m., three suspects in a gray Lexus pulled up to a Toyota Prius parked on San Simeon Drive and attempted to steal the catalytic converter. An eyewitness told police that saw one of the suspects showed up with a jack.

Police said the witness interrupted the theft and the suspects fled before officers arrived.

The driver is described as a woman between the ages of 45 and 50, with shoulder-length graying hair. Meanwhile, the two other suspects are described as men who were wearing face coverings.

Police said the suspect vehicle has black trim on the front and has a partial license plate of "8WHD".

The theft comes as the North Bay community and others throughout the Bay Area are seeing a rise in stolen catalytic converters, which are prized by thieves for the precious metals found inside.

Police said most thefts occur overnight, with the Prius, Honda sedans and Ford pickups being targets. Using jacks and power saws, thieves often work fast, with thefts taking place within a couple of minutes.

Residents are being urged to call 911 if they witness a theft in progress. Non-emergency reports can be submitted by calling 707-584-2600.