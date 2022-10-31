3 arrested after person robbed at gunpoint in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK -- A man and two teenage boys ages 16 and 17 were arrested following an armed robbery in Rohnert Park.

On Friday morning, the victim told officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (RPDPS) that the robbery happened the night before after the victim had left a party in the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old. The suspect drove the victim a short distance and then produced a handgun, demanding the victim's bag which had an undisclosed amount of money.

RPDPS investigators did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

On Saturday, investigators determined the suspect lived in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa, and on Sunday, officers searched a search warrant at the suspect's home. Officers found five handguns, numerous high-capacity handgun and assault rifle magazines, ammunition, assault rifle parts, and cash, according to RPDPS.

Some of the recovered firearms were found to be illegally modified to be fully automatic, while others were unserialized "ghost guns."

Evidence seized following arrest in Rohnert Park armed robbery arrest. Rohnert Park DPS

A 16-years-old boy and an adult were arrested without incident at the residence. The adult suspect was identified as Ricardo Navarete, 34, a Santa Rosa resident.

The 17-year-old faces felony robbery and gun charges, while the 16-year-old also faces felony gun possession and other misdemeanor charges. Navarete was charged four felony counts of possession of a machine gun, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of a non-serialized firearm and possession of medication without prescription.

Navarete was being held on a $25,000 bond at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility, while the two teens were being held at the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Fermin Ramirez at (707) 584-3597 and refer to Case #22-4270.