Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Rodeo injures 1; suspect at large

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/9/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/9/24 10:15

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies were looking for the person who shot and wounded someone Monday night in Rodeo.

At 10:03 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Office's Bay Station were dispatched to a report of an argument near Napa Avenue and Mariposa Street.

Arriving deputies found a large crowd and heard gunshots. They found a gunshot victim who went to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff's Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Anonymous tips can also be left at (866) 846-3592 or by emailing tips@so.cccounty.us. 

First published on April 9, 2024 / 1:29 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.