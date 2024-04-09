Shooting in Rodeo injures 1; suspect at large

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies were looking for the person who shot and wounded someone Monday night in Rodeo.

At 10:03 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff's Office's Bay Station were dispatched to a report of an argument near Napa Avenue and Mariposa Street.

Arriving deputies found a large crowd and heard gunshots. They found a gunshot victim who went to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff's Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Anonymous tips can also be left at (866) 846-3592 or by emailing tips@so.cccounty.us.