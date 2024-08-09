Rod Stewart reschedules Tahoe, Lincoln shows as he recovers from COVID

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Legendary rockstar Rod Stewart is postponing his Friday and Saturday shows that were scheduled to happen in Tahoe and Lincoln.

Stewart announced on Friday that he's recovering COVID-19.

He was scheduled to play Friday night at Harveys in Stateline, Nev. Both that show and his Saturday show that was set for Saturday at Thunder Valley Casino are now being rescheduled.

The singer had announced earlier in the week that he would be missing his 200th show celebration for his Las Vegas residency, saying then that he was battling strep throat.

Stewart will now be playing at Harveys on Aug. 18 and Thunder Valley on Aug. 20.

Tickets bought for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, Stewart's statement says.