Rockslide temporarily blocks U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra at Echo Summit
One of the main roads to Lake Tahoe, U.S. Highway 50, was temporarily blocked in the Sierra Wednesday after a rockslide covered the roadway.
The California Highway Patrol said in a social media post at 1:21 p.m. that multiple rocks and boulders fell off Echo Summit onto Highway 50.
One-way traffic control was in effect at the time of the post and the CHP said US-50 would be closed briefly as the roadway was cleared.
Drivers were urged to have patience.