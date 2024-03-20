Watch CBS News
Local News

Rockslide temporarily blocks U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra at Echo Summit

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 3-20-24
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 3-20-24 07:06

One of the main roads to Lake Tahoe, U.S. Highway 50, was temporarily blocked in the Sierra Wednesday after a rockslide covered the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said in a social media post at 1:21 p.m. that multiple rocks and boulders fell off Echo Summit onto Highway 50. 

One-way traffic control was in effect at the time of the post and the CHP said  US-50 would be closed briefly as the roadway was cleared.

Drivers were urged to have patience.  

First published on March 20, 2024 / 3:01 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.