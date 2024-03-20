Rockslide temporarily blocks U.S. Highway 50 in Sierra at Echo Summit

One of the main roads to Lake Tahoe, U.S. Highway 50, was temporarily blocked in the Sierra Wednesday after a rockslide covered the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said in a social media post at 1:21 p.m. that multiple rocks and boulders fell off Echo Summit onto Highway 50.

ROCKS BLOCKING US-50 AT ECHO SUMMIT



*****NOW OPEN****



Multiple rocks/boulders have fallen off Echo Summit onto US-50. One-way traffic control is in effect now. US-50 will be closed briefly as crews work to clean up the mess. Please have patience. pic.twitter.com/9gNwTlPVY6 — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) March 20, 2024

One-way traffic control was in effect at the time of the post and the CHP said US-50 would be closed briefly as the roadway was cleared.

Drivers were urged to have patience.