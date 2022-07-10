'Rock-n-Stroll' brings live music to Oakland shopping district

OAKLAND -- The pandemic accelerated the growth of online shopping, putting brick and mortar stores in a difficult spot and many small businesses have learned to adapt. In Oakland's Rockridge shopping district Saturday, they decided to add a little music to the marketplace.

Compared to two years ago, things are looking up for the small businesses that line College Avenue. Saturday morning, people were back out on the streets as Rockridge held its "Rock-n-Stroll" event that features live music to help promote buy-local shopping. .

Outside Mignonne, a vintage home decor store, a solo guitarist sang a Tom Petty song.

"Some people are holding their pocketbooks a little tighter but we seem to be pulling through pretty well," said Mignonne manager Sav Trinchese.

He said they learned their lesson in the Great Recession of 2009. They diversified, adding furniture refinishing and re-upholstering services which helped them weather the pandemic -- especially with so many people stuck in their homes.

"With everything going on in the world, you kind of need a little escape sometimes so why not make your home your little haven?" Trinchese said.

There is no escape from the competition of the huge online retailers. Longtime Rockridge resident Marty Nemko doesn't like it but admits it's hard to avoid.

"Even I, who recognizes the value of community and local stores, I end up buying a lot on Amazon because its selection is so great, prices so great and I get it at my door in a day," he said.

That's not a concern at the "Cuttin' Up on College" salon where MaryAnne Valentine has been styling hair for nearly 40 years. Her challenge has been to adapt to all the tech workers who have moved into the neighborhood lately.

"It's good because they can't get their haircuts on Amazon, for sure," she said with a laugh. "They can buy the clippers and try and then we fix it when they mess up."

Just as shopping has evolved, so have the brick-and-mortar businesses.

Farther down the street, a blues band wailed, offering customers a live experience they couldn't get online.

Across the street, at PlanterDay, owner Matt Day and his partner Yumi sell potted greenery as a comforting force against the stresses of everyday life. To connect to the community, they offer their store as a venue for gatherings like neighborhood comedy shows and well-being workshops. It's all part of adapting to a rapidly changing environment.

"We've had to be more realistic, think bigger and, at times, scale back and just learn to adjust," Day said. "So, I think we've learned to become really resilient."

There is no going back. The online retailers will always be an option but small businesses are learning that their customers don't just want to add to their possessions -- they want to add richness to their lives.