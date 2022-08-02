Robber smacks victim with vinegar bottle before stealing phone in San Mateo

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) – San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies asked the public's help Tuesday in their search for a robbery suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle the day before before stealing his mobile phone.

The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.

The suspect reportedly approached the victim who was sitting in a car and threw a vinegar bottle at him. The bottle went through an open window and struck the victim in the face and then shattered.

The suspect then took the victim's mobile phone before fleeing, deputies said in the statement.

The victim was treated at the scene for facial lacerations and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.