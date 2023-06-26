Vehicle hit by bullets in possible road rage shooting on Highway 280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A possible road rage shooting on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened at around 1:52 p.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 280 just south of the U.S. Highway 101 juncture.

The woman driving the vehicle was not injured; she apparently exited 280 at the Brannan Street offramp and stopped at Bryant Ave. and Boardman Place a couple of blocks away.

CHP officers were processing evidence at the location as of 3 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.