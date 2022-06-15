Rising local metal heroes Hell Fire headline the Great Northern

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Bashing out their classic-sounding mix of late '70s British metal influences and more aggressive early thrash riffs, Bay Area metal quartet Hell Fire plays its first San Francisco show in months Friday night at the Great Northern with fellow local headbangers Glitter Wizard and Nite.

Hell Fire was founded in 2010 by guitarist, San Francisco native and pro BMX rider Tony Campos after he met recently transplanted Mexican metal fiend and bassist Herman Bandala. The pair started out playing covers of songs by their heroes Iron Maiden, Diamond Head and Metallica, gradually developing their own vocabulary and writing original songs. The two musicians found additional collaborators and started playing their thrashing tunes at shows around the Bay Area.

After cycling through several line-up changes and refining their songwriting, Hell Fire eventually connected with singer Jake Nunn before recording their self-released debut album Metal Masses in 2016. The current line-up would be complete when drummer Mike Smith joined before the band recorded its sophomore album Free Again the following year. The effort showed a quantum leap forward in songwriting and arranging as Campos and Bandala refined their riff chemistry on NWOBHM-infused tracks like "Wheels of Fate" and "Beyond Nightmares" (the later featuring Bandala's growling wah-wah pedal manipulations that recalled Metallica's original bass legend Cliff Burton).

Since that release, the band has steadily raised its profile, playing shows with local thrash legends Exodus and Municipal Waste and touring clubs across the country. Hell Fire signed to noted SoCal metal imprint Riding Easy Records, which reissued Free Again on vinyl in 2018 ahead of the band's label debut Mania in the spring of 2019. The first recording to feature Nunn playing guitar since he took up the instrument, it showcases more deft six-string interplay and some of the band's most memorable metal anthems yet.

The pandemic shutdown that closed music venues across the globe forced Hell Fire to stay home and focus on writing and recording material for their next album. While 2021 brought the departure of longtime bassist Bandala, the band was able to recruit Rancid/Charger four-string master Matt Freeman to fill in on recording sessions for the upcoming release for Riding Easy (Kai Sun of the SF metal band Space Vacation has since joined as a permanent member).

The quartet recently announced plans to release its fourth album Reckoning later this summer, putting out the record's galloping title track. For this Friday night show at the Great Northern in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, Hell Fire will get support from glam/stoner/prog group Glitter Wizard. Bashing out its unique style of over-the-top hard rock for over a decade, the band originally formed in Santa Cruz before relocating to San Francisco. Their sound twists together elements of Black Sabbath, Hawkwind, Blue Cheer and Black Oak Arkansas, with outlandishly Spandex-clad lead singer Wendy Stonehenge working the stage in a high-energy frenzy that recalls Jim "Dandy" Mangrum. The band's enthusiastic fringe-and-leather sporting sidekick "Mercho Man" frequently adds to the onstage entertainment at their live shows.

The group independently released several singles and full-length efforts before putting its third headbanging space-boogie opus Hollow Earth Tour out through Heavy Psych Sounds in 2016. The band released their ambitious follow-up Opera Villains for the Italian-based imprint to wide acclaim. Having made appearances at a number of festivals here and abroad including Burger Boogaloo, Roadburn, Desert Days and the label's first Bay Area edition of their Heavy Psych Sound Festival in 2019, Glitter Wizard continues to expand their fan base, soldiering on in their commitment to keep heavy rock weird.

Openers Nite were founded just four years ago, but have made a considerable bit of noise in that short time. Anchored by guitarists Van Labrakis (Satan's Wrath, Mencea) and Scott Hoffman (Dawnbringer, High Spirits), the band's 2020 debut album Darkness Silence Mirror Flame on Creator-Destructor Records showcased the quartet's blackened style of classic metal. After signing with Seasons of Mist Records, Nite released its sophomore effort Voices of the Kronian Moon earlier this year. DJ Bleeding Priest (aka Death Angel/Old Grandad drummer Will Carroll) spins records before and between bands.

Hell Fire, Glitter Wizard and Nite

Friday, June 17, 9 p.m. $16-$18

The Great Northern