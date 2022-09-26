Rising Aussie psych band returns to the Independent in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The latest in a string of trippy Australian rock bands to make noise on a global scale, Perth's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets returns to San Francisco to play the Independent Saturday night, delivering songs from their latest album, Night Gnomes.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Tristan McKenzie

Following in the footsteps of their Perth predecessors Tame Impala (and that band's associated acts Pond and GUM) as well as prolific Melbourne group King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, the PPC came together around lead singer/guitarist Jack McEwan to perform its first show in 2015 (drummer Danny Caddy, bassist Luke Reynolds and second guitar player Luke Parish round out the group). Quickly building a following with their ear-pleasing, guitar-driven psychedelic rock in local Perth pubs, the quartet issued its first recording High Visceral, Part One the following year.

Packed with knotty, swirling riffs and soaring vocal melodies as featured on mind-expanding anthems "Cornflake" and "Marmalade March," the tunes on the album range from the kind of succinct psychedelic pop nuggets that would have made the late Syd Barrett proud to more sprawling explorations of inner space. Australian tours with King Gizzard and visiting Canadian psych heavyweights Black Mountain coupled with some creative animated videos helped spread the word of the creative new outfit.

The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets followed with the second part of High Visceral in 2017 in addition to a six-song EP Old News For New People/High Visceral B-Sides on their own What Reality? Records imprint, issuing limited vinyl runs that quickly sold out and are already commanding top dollar from collectors. Last year brought a repackaging of the two parts of High Visceral as a double album. The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets' first tour of the United States this past found the band playing well received sets at South By Southwest in addition to headlining dates that included a spectacular performance at the Independent in San Francisco

The band also released the lead singles "Keen for Kick Ons? and "Social Candy," the first two songs on the band's 2019 album. And Now for the Whatchamacallit further expanded on the group's kinetic sound, managing to pack more memorable melodies and creative tandem-guitar pyrotechnics from McEwan and Parish on the propulsive psych anthems "Bill's Mandolin" and "Hymn for a Droid."

With the pandemic forcing the busy touring group off the road for an extended period, McEwan and company would focus their energy on writing new material. The band's 2021 effort Shyga! The Sunlit Mount was written and recorded largely in McEwan's home during the shutdown. The album continued to mine the band's compelling mix of pop-minded hooks and raging guitar meltdowns. The band's line-up has also seen some changes in recent years, with guitarist/keyboard player Chris Young joining the ranks and bassist Wayan Billondana taking over for Reynolds on bass.

The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets put out their latest record Night Gnomes last spring and have been making up for lost time with an extensive tour of Europe and the UK this past summer that saw many of the dates selling out. For this sold-out show at the Independent Saturday night, the group is joined by like-minded New York City garage/psych merchants Acid Dad.

Founded in 2014 singer-guitarist Vaughn Hunt and original drummer Kevin Walker after playing together in the Roofer's Union, Acid Dad developed an approach that mixed elements of tuneful, mind-expanding garage and '90s alternative vibes that was first heard on their debut EP Let's Plan a Robbery two years later. Touring the U.S. extensively, the band has steadily built a following despite the constantly evolving line-up of players collaborating with Hunt; bassist Sean Fahey switched to guitar in late 2017, while current drummer Trevor Mustoe joined following Walker's departure following the release of the band's self-titled debut full-length in 2018 on Brooklyn-based Greenway Records.

The band has been on a creative tear despite the challenges presented by both the pandemic and having their new studio space in Queens destroyed by catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Ida. In 2021, they released their second album Take It From the Dead and the live Levitation Sessions recording through the Austin, TX-based psych festival's Reverberation Appreciation Society imprint. They recently released a 7" single featuring the new song "Get Me High" backed with a live version of "Brain Body" recorded last April at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets with Acid Dad

Saturday, Oct. 1, 8:30 p.m. $18 (sold out)

The Independent