49ers' Pearsall says he forgives person who shot him, "would definitely be open to" meeting

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall told reporters he forgives the person who shot him in a brazen daytime attempted robbery before the start of his rookie season, and said he would like to meet him at some point.

On August 31, 2024, Pearsall was approached by an armed suspect as he was shopping in the city's Union Square at around 3:30 p.m. following an autograph signing event. The two began a physical altercation and in the struggle, Pearsall was shot in the chest while the suspect was also shot with his own weapon, police said.

The bullet exited Pearsall's back and missed vital organs, allowing him to make what 49ers GM John Lynch called a "miraculous" recovery to make his NFL debut 50 days later. The suspect is a 17-year-old boy from Tracy in Northern California's Central Valley.

During the team's end-of-season open locker session with reporters Monday, Pearsall said he didn't want to make any judgments about the teen based on a single action.

"I don't know, you know, how he grew up, so I can't judge him as a man just based on one action that he made as violent as a crime it was."

Pearsall also reflected on the value of forgiveness and how he can make a positive impact on the teen.

"For me, it's like, just being able to forgive him. You know, at the end of the day, I have to be able to forgive him and have that weight off my chest, you know what I mean?" he said. "At some point I do want to talk with the kid and, you know, make sure that if I can make an impact on him in any way, I think that would be really big. I think I would definitely be open to doing that."

Police said it was likely the suspect did not know Pearsall was a 49ers player during the incident. Prosecutors have charged the suspect with attempted murder and enhancements as well as other charges.

His defense attorney said the 17-year-old was remorseful over the incident and had no prior criminal record. He argued that he should not be charged with attempted murder and video evidence supports an attempted robbery charge.

The incident two months before the November election put another spotlight on San Francisco's well-publicized problems with brazen street crime and likely helped solidify opposition to the incumbent Mayor London Breed, who ended losing the election to political outsider Daniel Lurie.