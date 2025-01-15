Memorial for A's legend Rickey Henderson scheduled for Feb. 1 in Oakland

Oakland Athletics legend Rickey Henderson dies at 65 Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics legend and MLB all-time stolen bases leader, dies at 65 00:17

A memorial for Athletics legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is set to take place in Oakland next month, the team announced Wednesday.

According to the team's social media, the celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Oakland Arena and is open to the public. Ticket registration would start on Monday, but the A's did not provide additional details.

Rickey Henderson's Celebration of Life 💛 Ticket registration starts Monday, 1/20. Posted by Athletics on Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Nicknamed the "Man of Steal" and the league's all-time leader in stolen bases, Henderson died on Dec. 20, days before he would have turned 66.

Over his legendary 25-year career, which included four separate stints with the A's, Henderson won the 1989 World Series with the club. He had also won a second World Series title with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993.

Henderson's many career accomplishments include being named an All-Star 10 times, being the American League's leader in stolen bases 12 times and winning the 1990 American League MVP. He was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 2009 and his number 24 has been retired by the A's.

Pamela Henderson, Rickey's wife, released a statement through the team following his death in which she described her husband as "a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul."

She also extended the family's "sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A's, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express."