Injury crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge backs up westbound I-580 traffic

RICHMOND -- A crash involving injuries blocked traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash just after 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes. The left lane was blocked and traffic was at a standstill from just west of the toll plaza at the incline all the way past the Regatta Blvd. exit from Interstate Highway 580.

The roadway was cleared just after 8 a.m., according to KCBS Radio, but residual traffic delays remained. There was no immediate information on the circumstances surrounding the crash or how many people were injured.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.