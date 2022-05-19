Watch CBS News
Injury crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge backs up westbound I-580 traffic

RICHMOND -- A crash involving injuries blocked traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash just after 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes. The left lane was blocked and traffic was at a standstill from just west of the toll plaza at the incline all the way past the Regatta Blvd. exit from Interstate Highway 580.

The roadway was cleared just after 8 a.m., according to KCBS Radio, but residual traffic delays remained. There was no immediate information on the circumstances surrounding the crash or how many people were injured.

Crash backs up westbound traffic on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, May 19, 2022. Caltrans

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

