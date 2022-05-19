Injury crash on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge backs up westbound I-580 traffic
RICHMOND -- A crash involving injuries blocked traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Thursday morning.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash just after 7 a.m. on the westbound lanes. The left lane was blocked and traffic was at a standstill from just west of the toll plaza at the incline all the way past the Regatta Blvd. exit from Interstate Highway 580.
The roadway was cleared just after 8 a.m., according to KCBS Radio, but residual traffic delays remained. There was no immediate information on the circumstances surrounding the crash or how many people were injured.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
