Repairs to Richmond-San Rafael bridge toll plaza after deadly big-rig crash may take weeks

Big-rig driver from Tracy killed in fiery crash into Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll booth

Big-rig driver from Tracy killed in fiery crash into Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll booth

Big-rig driver from Tracy killed in fiery crash into Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll booth

RICHMOND – Repairs of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll plaza may take weeks following a fiery big-rig crash involving a big-rig that took place Monday night, Caltrans officials said.

As of Friday the three far-right lanes remain closed at the toll plaza. Caltrans said the repairs are expected to take about three weeks.

"Moveable concrete barriers (K-Rail), channelizers and striping are being installed to ensure the safety of the crews working on the bridge," officials said. "The canopy and the permanent safety components will be repaired in the three far-right lanes throughout the month of October."

According to investigators, the driver of a big-rig was heading westbound on Interstate 580 around 10 p.m. Monday when he crashed into the tollbooth. Both the truck and the tollbooth burst into flames.

The driver, identified as a 41-year-old from Tracy, died at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the big-rig.

Investigators said it was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Along with the three-right lanes at the toll plaza, officials said the Stenmark Drive on-ramp to Westbound Interstate 580 remains closed. Drivers who use the ramp are urged to take Eastbound 580 from Stenmark Drive, exit at Canal Boulevard, turn left on Canal and turn left onto the Westbound 580 on-ramp.

Caltrans officials said wide-load trucks are not allowed on the bridge at this time and should take alternate routes into Marin County, such as Highway 37.

All eastbound lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael bridge remain fully open.