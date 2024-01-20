Richmond residents urged to shelter indoors due to structure fire
A fire in a Richmond structure with hazardous materials inside prompted an advisory to nearby residents to stay indoors and avoid the smoke, firefighters and police said Saturday afternoon.
The recommendation applied to residents within a six-block radius of the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in central Richmond.
Officials advised other residents to avoid the area.
