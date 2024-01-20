Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Richmond residents urged to shelter indoors due to structure fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now evening edition 1-20-24
PIX Now evening edition 1-20-24 10:18

A fire in a Richmond structure with hazardous materials inside prompted an advisory to nearby residents to stay indoors and avoid the smoke, firefighters and police said Saturday afternoon.

The recommendation applied to residents within a six-block radius of the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in central Richmond.

Officials advised other residents to avoid the area.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 9:41 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.