Richmond police shoot, kill person while serving warrant in gun investigation

RICHMOND – A person has died after being shot while Richmond police served a search warrant Wednesday morning.

The Bay Area News Group reported that the shooting took place around 9 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Sanderling Island, as officers were investigating what was described as "illegal high-powered guns."

A police spokesperson told the newspaper that when police arrived at the home, a person came at them armed with a gun. The person refused to drop the weapon and several officers opened fire.

Officers attempted rescue efforts after the shooting but later died.

According to Bay City News Service, police received a report about the person -- whose name hasn't been released, pending notification of next of kin -- brandishing and firing a weapon last weekend in Point Richmond.

There were other occupants in the home, but none were injured or taken into custody, police said.

No one was injured during the shooting over the weekend, Richmond Police Sgt. Donald Patchin said. Patchin said it wasn't clear whether the suspect was shooting at the person who reported the weekend incident or was just shooting in the air.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.