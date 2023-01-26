Richmond officials investigate classroom altercation between teacher and student

RICHMOND -- The West Contra Costa Unified School District officials have launched an investigation after a video posted Monday appears to show a student attacked by a substitute teacher at Richmond High School.

In letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst said "a student used a racial slur toward a staff member and that staff member responded by physically assaulting the student."

"I strongly condemn the use of any racial slurs or harmful language, as well as the use of physical violence," Hurst wrote. "Schools must be psychologically and physically safe in order for students to learn and for educators to teach."

"Physical violence by an adult is never an appropriate response to a child. Furthermore, acts of violence are deeply harmful to all present in a learning environment. We also know that racial slurs are deeply harmful to students and staff, and we are committed to restoring a learning environment that affirms the inherent dignity and worth of all members of our community."

Hurst said the district has launched an investigation and that the teacher "was immediately released from employment with WCCUSD."

"While we do not discuss matters of student discipline, I can also confirm that staff are following up with the student and their family in order to ensure an appropriate response and necessary support," he wrote.

Hurst said he was moving up a timeline around developing a district equity statement as well as "our stances on anti-racism and what we will not tolerate."

"We strongly support the call to action from our Black Student Union at Richmond High School to stop using the "N" word, and we commit to actively aid our student leaders in this campaign," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Richmond police were investigating whether to charge the teacher for a misdemeanor battery crime.