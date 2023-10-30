Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND – Residents of a Richmond neighborhood were being told to evacuate Monday due to a gas leak.

Shortly before noon, the Richmond Fire Department announced a leak was in the area of Shasta Street and Carlson Boulevard.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for the following areas:

- 1900 Block of Carlson Boulevard

- 1800 Block of Shasta Street

- 1800 Block of Butte Street

A temporary evacuation shelter site has been established at Richmond Fire Training located at 3510 Cutting Boulevard.

Evacuees are being told to bring essential items, such as medications, ID and important documents.

Fire crews said PG&E is actively mitigating the gas leak, with hopes of completion by 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.