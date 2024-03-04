Richmond man accused of smuggling ammunition through Port of Oakland into Brazil

A Richmond man was charged with smuggling ammunition through the Port of Oakland into Brazil, the Department of Justice said.

According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted 46-year-old Edijalma De Souza Ferreira.

The indictment, filed on Feb. 27, alleges Ferreira smuggled thousands of rounds of ammunition using two container shipments in 2021 without an export license.

"Export of the ammunition was contrary to the Export Control Reform Act and associated regulations," the DOJ said. "The indictment charges Ferreira with a felony violation."

Law enforcement arrested him on Feb. 29, and he appeared the same day in court in Oakland. The DOJ said he has since been released on bond. His next appearance is scheduled for March 6.

Ferreira could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.