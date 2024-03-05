Richmond man accused of smuggling ammunition to Brazil

A federal grand jury indicted a Richmond man for allegedly smuggling ammunition from the United States to Brazil, U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey's office said Monday.

According to the indictment filed on Feb. 27, Edijalma De Souza Ferreira, 46, allegedly transported thousands of rounds of ammunition in two container shipments that were exported from the Port of Oakland in 2021 even without an export license.

Ferreira is accused of violating the Export Control Reform Act and associated regulations. He was arrested on Thursday and made his initial court appearance later that day, federal prosecutors said.

He was released on bond and his next appearance is scheduled for Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu.

If convicted, Ferreira faces a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.