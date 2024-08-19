Watch CBS News
Crime

Police lock down neighborhood in Richmond's Iron Triangle in search for possible armed suspect

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 8/19/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 8/19/24 11:03

Police in Richmond have ordered a lockdown for a neighborhood in the city's Iron Triangle area while investigating a possible armed suspect on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Second Street, according to a post on social media at about 8:30 a.m.

Residents within a one-block radius of the area are asked to remain indoors.

"Go inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," police said in an alert sent to residents.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.