Police lock down neighborhood in Richmond's Iron Triangle in search for possible armed suspect

Police in Richmond have ordered a lockdown for a neighborhood in the city's Iron Triangle area while investigating a possible armed suspect on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Second Street, according to a post on social media at about 8:30 a.m.

Residents within a one-block radius of the area are asked to remain indoors.

"Go inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," police said in an alert sent to residents.

