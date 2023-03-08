Watch CBS News
Crime

Fatal shooting in Richmond is city's first homicide of 2023

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:10

RICHMOND -- A man was shot dead in Richmond Wednesday morning and the suspect was still at large, according to authorities.

Richmond Police said the shooting happened in the area of the 2400 block of Lancaster Drive just north of Contra Costa College. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police officers were gathered outside an apartment complex where the street was littered with yellow evidence markers.

Police said it was the city's first homicide of 2023.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 3:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.