Fatal shooting in Richmond is city's first homicide of 2023

RICHMOND -- A man was shot dead in Richmond Wednesday morning and the suspect was still at large, according to authorities.

Richmond Police said the shooting happened in the area of the 2400 block of Lancaster Drive just north of Contra Costa College. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police officers were gathered outside an apartment complex where the street was littered with yellow evidence markers.

Police said it was the city's first homicide of 2023.

