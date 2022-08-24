Suspect in deadly shooting at Richmond park arrested in Oakland

RICHMOND – A man suspected in an altercation that led to a deadly shooting in Richmond over the weekend was arrested at an RV lot for the homeless in Oakland, police said.

According to officers, 33-year-old Jeremy Griego of Oakland was shot in the area of Southside Park on Saturday. Griego, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video obtained by police showed the suspect and the victim arriving at the park in a gray Pontiac sedan. The pair were there for a short time when an altercation began and the suspect shot Griego.

Additional video evidence, along with witness statements, determined that there had been an ongoing argument between Griego and the suspect for at least two days before the shooting, police said.

The investigation led detectives to the lot on the 700 block of 71st street in East Oakland on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the sedan, with the suspect behind the wheel.

Gregory Bonner Jr. has been charged with murder in the August 20, 2022 shooting death of Jeremy Griego. Richmond Police Department

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Gregory Bonner Jr. of Oakland, was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail. On Wednesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged Bonner with murder, along with an enhancement of "personal and intentional discharge of a firearm which caused great bodily injury."

According to jail records, Bonner is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Canelo by calling 510-620-6860 or emailing mcanelo@richmondpd.net. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-307-8177 (TIPS).