Richmond couple found guilty of killing 5-week-old son; face 25 years to life in prison

RICHMOND – The parents who abused and killed their 5-week-old son in February 2021 in a Richmond hotel were convicted of manslaughter and other crimes Monday in Contra Costa County Superior Court.

After four days of deliberation, a jury convicted 38-year-old Rayray Andrederral Darn and 31-year-old Marilyn Northington of involuntary manslaughter, assault on a child under 8-years-old causing death, and child abuse with the special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death.

RayRay Andrederral Darn and Marilyn Northington. Richmond Police Department

On February 4, 2021, an employee of the hotel where the couple was residing witnessed Darn and Northington running out of their room with a baby reportedly not breathing.

Officers responded to a local hospital after confirming there was an infant in the emergency room who was not breathing.

Investigators later determined the infant died from injuries inflicted by his parents, including a broken femur, burn marks on his face and other parts of his body, fractured ribs, a skull fracture, and bleeding inside his skull.

The child also suffered from severe malnutrition, and dehydration - as well as testing positive for methamphetamine.

Darn and Northington face a sentence of 25 years to life. Both defendants will be sentenced on December 15th at 8:30 a.m. by Judge Terri Mockler.