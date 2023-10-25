Richmond City Council passes resolution supporting Palestinians in Gaza, accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing

Following an hours-long debate punctuated by emotional testimony, the Richmond City Council overnight voted 5-1 to approve a resolution expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza and accusing Israel of ethnic cleansing and collective punishment.

Members of the community spoke for hours in favor of and against the resolution, which was eventually passed shortly after 1 a.m.

The language of the resolution sparked calls from Jewish leaders for people to show up at city council chambers in opposition, calling the terminology used in resolution one-sided.

In the end, only one council member agreed with that position. Cesar Zepeda says he supports a free Palestine, but says the resolution should've been revised to focus on bringing both the Palestinian and Israeli communities together.

There were amendments added to the original resolution which tried to address concerns about acknowledging Israeli hostages as well as talking about the death toll on both sides. Those opposed to the resolution felt like the amendments didn't go far enough.

The resolution states "The city of Richmond stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza, who are currently facing a campaign of ethnic cleansing and collective punishment by the state of Israel."

Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez and Vice Mayor Gayle McLaughlin sponsored the resolution.

"Richmond is not an island," McLaughlin told KPIX. "Our tax dollars are funding this war in Gaza and we have a moral obligation to speak out."

Former Richmond Mayor Tom Butt questioned whether the city council should have spent time on such a resolution.

"Richmond has so many problems, so many challenges, so many needs," said Butt. "The city council needs to pay attention to what affects people here every day."