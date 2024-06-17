Accountant admits to embezzling $900K from Richmond company where she worked

RICHMOND – A Northern California woman who worked as an accountant for a paving business in Richmond admitted to embezzling nearly $1 million from the company, prosecutors said.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton's office announced Monday that 53-year-old Angela Fae Brown pleaded guilty to 12 counts on Friday in connection with the yearslong scheme.

A resident of Olivehurst in Yuba County, Brown was indicted in April on a six-count felony complaint with a special allegation of aggravated white-collar crime. Charges included identity theft, money laundering, grand theft, tax evasion and false impersonation.

"When seeking justice for victims of white-collar crimes, it's important to find effective ways to make a victim's financial loss whole again," Becton said in a statement. "This agreement holds the defendant accountable for the offenses and is structured for repayment of stolen funds."

According to prosecutors, Brown embezzled more than $900,000 from the business between Sep. 2017 and Nov. 2022.

As part of the plea, Brown has been ordered to pay $907,087 to the business and $61,860.10 to the Franchise Tax Board.

To fulfill the payments, the court is suspending Brown's 10-year prison term for three years and is placing her on probation to seek and maintain employment to pay restitution. Assets that she accumulated during the scheme will also be liquidated, prosecutors said.