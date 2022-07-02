Rices Fire holding at 900 acres; 5 homes destroyed, 14 firefighters injured

NEVADA CITY -- Cal Fire said Friday that the largest current wildland blaze in the state, the Rices Fire in Nevada County, has destroyed 13 buildings, including five homes and had injured 14 firefighters and a civilian. At least some of those injuries were heat-related problems. Cal Fire didn't mention the conditions of the injured.

Cal Fire reported Friday morning that the blaze has still been held at 904 acres, the same number it has been since Wednesday evening.

The fire had threatened hundreds of homes but, by Friday night, it had stopped growing and the figure was down to just 10 homes with the blaze 24 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Some of the mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation efforts have begun in some areas as firefighters gained significant ground, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.