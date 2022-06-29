Rices Fire continues to grow; evacuation warnings issued in Yuba County

NEVADA COUNTY -- The Rices Fire in Nevada County north of Sacramento continued to grow overnight, consuming 769 acres and triggering new evacuation warnings in Yuba County Wednesday morning.

According to CBS Sacramento, an Evacuation Warning was issued at around 10:20 a.m. in Yuba County for zones YUB-E095 and YUB-E098, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities are urging people who may need additional time – in particular, people with pets and livestock – to consider leaving now.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services notes that the Rices Fire remains in Nevada County, but shifting winds remain a concern.

Rices Fire in Nevada County CBS 13

According to Cal Fire's Wednesday morning situation update, the wildfire has now grown to 769 acres. A total of four structures have now been confirmed destroyed, but it's unclear if those homes or other buildings. Approximately 500 structures are under threat.

One firefighter was also reported injured in the incident, Cal Fire said. Mutual aid is being provided by a number of fire departments across the Bay Area, including the San Francisco Fire Department.

MUTUAL AID



17 crew and 7 apparatus are en route to the #ricesfire in Nevada County. #yoursffd remains fully staffed as we send our members to help our neighbors. @CalOES_Dir @Cal_OES @SFFFLocal798 pic.twitter.com/IRBv7g5Bub — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 29, 2022

Steep and rugged terrain, along with critically dry fuel beds, continue to be compounding problems firefighters are facing while battling the wildfire.

Evacuation orders still remain in effect for the communities of Birchville, Sweetland, French Corral, Bridgeport, Rice's Crossing, and Buttermilk.

Evacuation warnings are also still in effect for Sebastopol, North San Juan, New School, Robinson, Greater Tyler Foote, Northern Purdon Road, Millhouse, Montezuma, and Central Purdon.

As of Tuesday evening, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said there are approximately 355 structures within the mandatory evacuation zones.

A temporary evacuation point will remain set up at Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, while the fairgrounds at McCourteny Road is acting as an animal shelter for those impacted by the evacuations.