Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities

WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.

It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

"Record or near record heat with many temperatures 100 to 105," forecasters said.

Cities included are Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.

"Dangerously hot conditions," the weather service warned. "The concern is greatest for those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration so be sure to check on your friends, neighbors, and outside workers during this heat event."

Added to the heat will be a smoke plume moving over the Bay Area from the Six River Lightning Complex Fire burning in Northern California. An air quality advisory is being issued for Monday for the region.

"Skies may be smoke and residents may smell smoke," officials said.

By Wednesday, a low pressure system will begin building off the coast, bringing cooler temperatures and breezes.