Retiring free clinic director prescribes food as medicine for Peninsula patients

SAN MATEO (KPIX) -- When Dr. Jason Wong hands his patients a prescription, they often go to a unique pharmacy on the Peninsula where food is medicine.

Filiberta Rojas faced high blood pressure and risk for diabetes. But the weekly free food she's been getting through her doctor has changed her life.

"The clinic has been able to manage and help me to control everything where now, I don't have to use anymore blood pressure medicine," Rojas said.

From milk and eggs to fresh produce and poultry, Rojas has transformed her diet through the Food Pharmacy at Samaritan House Free Clinics. She and other patients on the Peninsula are eating healthier, losing weight and reducing their risk of diabetes and stroke thanks to the innovative program.

Medical Director Dr. Jason Wong was the first to help launch the program in California in 2016, following a model in Boston.

"I'm really proud we were able to start this program," Dr. Wong said.

The Food Pharmacy serves about 650 people a year in Redwood City and San Mateo. It partners with Second Harvest Food Bank and the Sequoia Health Care District.

Low-income patients come in to the Samaritan House clinics with chronic health issues like hypertension and diabetes.

Dr. Wong prescribes nutritious food which patients pick up right there at the clinic or have delivered to their home. People also learn how to cook the food, benefiting their entire family.

"That was a really great thing about it, and hopefully in the long run, it will help them reduce their risk of stroke, heart attack, blindness and so on," Dr. Wong said.

The Food Pharmacy is just one example of how the humble doctor has served as medical director for 17 years.

"It's inspiring because he just does it. He just takes care of it, makes this happen," said Associate Clinic Director Rob Mabe. "He's quiet. His heart is bigger than most people can ever imagine."

In fact, Rojas gets emotional describing how much Dr. Wong's helped her and her family embrace a healthier life.

"When I came here, he opened the doors and changed my whole life," she said. "From the bottom of my heart, I can say he's been the most wonderful thing that has happened to this clinic.

For creating the Samaritan House Food Pharmacy that supplies free, nutritious food for heathlier lives, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Dr. Jason Wong.

Dr. Wong is retiring at end of June, but he says he will remain as a Food Pharmacy volunteer.