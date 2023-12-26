Retired San Francisco police officers helping keep Union Square safe as ambassadords

SAN FRANCISCO — Union Square has made a return to bustling nights and holiday shoppers after years of crime and few visitors from the pandemic took a toll on the number of visitors it saw during the holiday season.

And a group of retired police officers are helping keep the popular destination safe.

"I've seen a lot more uniform police presence, ambassador presence and the difference is we have a lot more presence down here. And there seems to be a lot less thefts and any type of other crime," John VanKnoll, a member of the SFPD ambassadors, told CBS News Bay Area.

He and Narda Gillespie each spent 32 years as police officers, and it didn't take long after they retired for them to return to the force as police ambassadors for the SFPD.

"I always loved law enforcement and even with that time with the department. I felt like we still have more to give," Gillespie said.

The program is in its third year and aims to relieve pressure facing the understaffed SFPD. VanKnoll said the impact is bigger than being eyes and ears for uniformed officers; it's about being a branch between citizens and the police.

"I think we're a lot more approachable. People want to talk to the police, and we're approachable. People can talk to us," he explained.

The pair walk for miles during each shift, scanning not only for crime but to also lend a hand to curious tourists.

"We get our steps in, a lot of steps," VanKnoll said noting he had already clocked over 18,000 by the evening.

As shoppers return to high-profile stores that have previously been targeted for smash-and-grab theft, the pair use their decades of experience to keep a watchful eye out for potential crime.

"I'm checking to make sure if a woman has a handbag not to hold in one hand but to make sure it's secure across their body," Gillespie explained.

"If we do see something suspicious, we'll notify uniformed officers via radio and maybe make a presence to suppress it," said VanKnoll.

For the ambassadors, their year-round patrols are a way to help a community they dedicated so long to serving, and paying it forward to the officers of today.

"[I] hope that it grows, same with the police department, and we can be a united family," said VanKnoll. "And the younger officers can ask us veterans questions.We hope it continues."