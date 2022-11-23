Retired East Bay couple grateful this Thanksgiving for senior food program that helps them make ends meet

SAN PABLO (KPIX) -- The economic toll of the pandemic and sky high inflation have been especially hard on retirees.

Chris and Karen are recently retired. They have been working their entire lives but they have also been coming to the San Pablo Library's Senior Food Program for the past two years. They heard about it online and they say it has been a lifesaver.

And like so many they have been impacted by the increased cost of food prices.

"I am a retired floor installer for thirty years," said Chris. "She has been a school teacher for twenty-five years, "Chris said while pointing to his wife in the food distribution line.

"It just got to be too much," he said.

They said they are thankful the senior food bank with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano provide these free groceries to them and other people over the age of 55, twice a month.

In their trunk is part of Thanksgiving dinner to bring home to their San Pablo home and be able to cook on Thanksgiving Day.

Karen says the prices in the grocery stores are just crazy now. She says some local stores are selling one gallon of milk for what used to give them two and she says eggs are another item where she has seen prices jump.

"Its been rough," said Chris. "At least when we were working it was different but now we are retired and Karen went through surgery."

"Social security is less than it has ever been," said Karen. "We are just trying to make ends meet and this truly helps."

And like so many, they are so thankful.

"We are so thankful," said Karen, then laughed, "Look we have a turkey. We both cook but this will be my baby."

The San Pablo Library Senior Food Program, located at 13751 San Pablo Ave. offers free groceries to individuals 55 and older who meet income guidelines on the first and third Friday of each month from 10 am to 11 am. Only one senior per household can receive food. Bring a picture ID and proof of address (PG&E bill, for example).

MORE RESOURCES:

The San Pablo Senior Center hosts a Senior Food Program at Davis Park Multipurpose Room, located at 1667 Folsom Ave., on every first and third Friday of the month between 10am and 11am. For more information, visit sanpabloca.gov./1474/Senior-Food-Bank-Program.