Retired Bay Area doctors seeing patients once again to help address physician shortage

SAN FRANCISCO -- Retired doctors in the Bay Area are helping address an acute shortage of physicians by heading back into the office to see patients.

Their return to work is part of the Encore Physicians program by San Francisco-based non-profit CoGenerate, which aims to bring older and younger members of the community together to solve problems.

The program allows retired doctors to work part-time in Bay Area community clinics for a year.

One of the retired physicians participating is Dr. Myngoc Nguyen, who was an allergist for over 30 years. She says working for Kaiser Permanente made the choice returning easier.

"It's my calling," said Nguyen. "I feel like if I can help somebody even just one patient a day that would be helpful."

Twice a week at La Clinica's San Antonio Neighborhood Health Center in Oakland is where one can find Nguyen.

"Going back to La Clinica and working for the community is very rewarding to me," Nguyen said, who added that she hopes her work in the clinic inspires other doctors to put their white coats on again.

According to the American Medical Association, the U.S. expects to see a shortage of over 120,000 physicians by 2034.