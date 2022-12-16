SFPD undercover operation targeting retail theft results in dozens of arrests

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dozens of people have been arrested in an ongoing undercover operation to combat retail theft in San Francisco as it is happening, police said Friday.

Beginning in late November, the San Francisco Police Department Burglary Unit began a retail theft abatement operation at multiple locations in the city, using plainclothes officers inside clothing stores, grocery stores and pharmacies, coordinating with store loss prevention personnel and uniformed officers.

At least 60 people have been arrested as of Friday, resulting in 13 felony bookings and over 47 misdemeanor citations, police said.

Among those cited and arrested, police said about half were offered diversion while the rest were being prosecuted on charges including commercial shoplifting, petty theft, and grand theft.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Safeway and Gap were among the stores that participated in the anti-theft operations, although the exact locations of the stores were not disclosed.

Last year, the Safeway at Market and Church Streets ended its 24-hour operation and began a 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule because of excessive theft, particularly at night.

Safeway spokesperson Wendy Gutshall told the Chronicle in a statement that the company will continue to work with SFPD on the operation.

"Safeway is looking forward to continue partnering with San Francisco law enforcement leaders to ensure the safety of our customers and employees," Gutshall said. "Maintaining a safe and welcoming shopping experience at our stores is critical for us to remain operating in the city."

San Francisco businesses have been plagued recently by a series of brazen shoplifting incidents or so-called "smash-and-grab" robberies, highlighted by the ransacking of a Louis Vuitton store and others establishments in Union Square last November.

Target cut operating hours at its stores in San Francisco last year because of rampant and increasingly brazen incidents of shoplifting at certain locations in the city. Meanwhile, Walgreens said the closure of five of its stores in San Francisco was also due to retail theft, but city leaders including Mayor London Breed refuted that claim, saying the closures were part of a previously-announced consolidation plan.

"Inventory loss due to retail theft has caused a financial and emotional hardship to our businesses and the community," said police in a press statement. "In conducting these operations, it is our goal to make arrests, deter future thefts, identify prolific retail thieves, and hold those accountable that engage in retail theft."