Retail theft suspects arrested after slamming into several vehicles in Walmart parking lot

AMERICAN CANYON -- Three retail theft suspects have been arrested after slamming into several vehicles including a patrol car and a sheriff's deputy's vehicle in a desperate attempt to flee in an American Canyon Walmart shopping center parking lot.

American Canyon police said 27-year-old parolee William Duckworth from San Francisco, 19-year-old Pakia Hawkins and a 17-year-old juvenile suspect were being held on a variety of charges.

The incident began around 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday when an American Canyon police officer and a Napa Sheriff's deputy response to a call of a theft that just occurred at Walmart.

The suspects were spotted trying to exit the parking lot in a white Kia Forte that had been reported stolen in Daly City.

The officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the Kia proceeded to intentionally drive into and ram an American Canyon police car, Napa Sheriff's car and three other parked citizens' cars trying to evade arrest.

One of the parked citizen's cars was occupied.

The Kia got stuck on a curb when ramming cars, yet the driver still tried to go in forward and reverse, hitting cars around it to try to get away. The occupants were given multiple commands by police to turn off the car, stop and come out with their hands up.

All three occupants continued to ignore commands and refused to get out of the car. Officers deployed less lethal bean bag rounds at the vehicle's windows.

Duckworth bolted out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was detained by a police K9 which bit him.

Hawkins, who was the driver, was arrested as she got out of the car.

The 17-year-old juvenile ran out of the back seat, fleeing back into Walmart but was arrested by officers as she was running away.

Police said stolen merchandise was recovered from the Kia related to thefts at Walmart and several other stores.

Hawkins and Duckworth were booked into county jail for multiple felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon against officers and a citizen, violation of parole, grand theft, conspiracy and organized retail theft.

The juvenile was booked into juvenile hall for charges related to this incident and a warrant for her violation of probation.

No citizens or officers were injured during the incident.