Alameda County DA's office launches new unit to combat retail theft surge

OAKLAND — Amid concerns of rising retail theft, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office is setting up a new program targeting theft rings.

Dana Olson, the owner of the Good Neighbor store on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, shared her frustration about the break-ins. The pleasant aroma inside her store contrasts sharply with the rising concerns over surging retail theft in the area.

"Business has kind of been going along as usual. We're definitely still seeing broken glass and boarded up windows," she told KPIX.

Good Neighbor store on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland, which has been victimized during recent retail thefts. CBS

Olson's business has fallen victim to break-ins not once, but twice. Despite her efforts to secure the premises with gates and cameras, justice remains elusive.

"Nothing happened other than I got a police report and filed my claims, but in terms of any justice being had for the people that robbed me, nothing," Olson said.

However, there might be a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Alameda County recently launched its Organized Retail Theft Vertical Prosecution Team, an initiative aimed at tackling the root causes of the problem.

"We've heard the cry of the community," District Attorney Pamela Price said Thursday.

This team comprises deputy district attorneys, inspectors, and senior program specialists, funded by a $2 million grant from the state, which the DA's office matched with an additional $2 million.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Varghese emphasized that the success of this program hinges on meticulous, time-consuming investigations

"Don't think the success of this program is not going to be based on this announcement today or in the short term. It's gonna be based on investigations that have been in the works that will take time to try and stamp out these cases. And as that work is done, my hope is that we will be able to achieve those goals of disrupting and dismantling these criminal organizations," Varghese said.

While law enforcement efforts intensify, local businesses like Good Neighbor are left in a state of cautious optimism. Olson continues to rely on her security measures.

"What it seems like they're doing is…they're looking at the larger problem, trying to address that, and then hoping that if that is eradicated, what trickles down is going to be less crime on the streets," she said.

As the new task force delves into the intricate web of organized retail theft, businesses and communities across Oakland remain hopeful that these efforts will yield tangible results, making the streets safer for everyone.