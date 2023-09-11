CHP retail theft task force arrests El Sobrante man for fencing stolen merchandise

Investigators arrested an El Sobrante man last month for allegedly running a fencing operation, possessing $190,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise and $24,000 in cash from previous sales.

The California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force served a search warrant on Aug. 31 at the home of 52-year-old Ngoc Bui Bach in El Sobrante.

Investigators in July were provided information regarding a possible illegal fencing operation in El Sobrante. It was alleged that stolen retail merchandise was being stored at a residence before being sold.

Inside the home of an El Sobrante man arrested by CHP Aug. 31 for allegedly running a fencing operation, where officers found $190,000 worth of stolen merchandise and $24,000 in cash. California Highway Patrol via Bay City News

Investigators gathered enough evidence for a search warrant and found stolen goods from Lululemon, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Rite Aid, Express, TJX, Ross, and Victoria's Secret, among others.

A preliminary estimate put the merchandise's value at over $190,000. Investigators also recovered more than $24,000 in cash they say came from sales of other stolen goods.

Bach was booked into Contra Costa County jail on suspicion of organized retail crime, grand theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime.